Guterres urged Russia and the US to resume the process of reducing nuclear weapons

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Russia and the United States to return to the process of reducing nuclear weapons. Progress in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation are interconnected, he stressed at a high-level meeting on the occasion of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, writes TASS.

“States must fulfil their disarmament obligations, up to and including the complete elimination of nuclear weapons,” Guterres said.

The Secretary General of the organization also noted the importance of absolute transparency in matters related to the nuclear arsenal. Disarmament and non-proliferation are two sides of the same coin. Achieving progress in one area will stimulate progress in the other, António Guterres summed up.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed making changes to the Russian nuclear doctrine. He noted that in the updated version of the doctrine, aggression against Russia by a state that does not possess nuclear weapons, but with the support or participation of a country with nuclear weapons, will be considered a joint attack.

In turn, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that updating the Russian nuclear doctrine and adapting it to modern realities is allegedly an irresponsible step by Moscow.