UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the life of Palestinian children hell because of the conflict in the Gaza Strip. He announced this at a special meeting of the UN General Assembly, reports TASS…

The Secretary General called on the parties to cease fire in the region to prevent further civilian casualties. “Returning to the peace process is the only way to a lasting and just solution,” he added.

Gutterish noted that Israel must ensure access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. “Attacks by militant groups on areas adjacent to checkpoints are unacceptable,” he said.

The politician recalled the need to return to negotiations to resolve the issue of the status of Jerusalem and other territories. He also stressed the importance of joint work on the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis in the format of the Middle East Quartet, which also includes Russia, the United States and the European Union.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel began with clashes in East Jerusalem. Then, on May 10, Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, based in the Gaza Strip, began a massive shelling of Israel – in total, over three thousand rockets were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army has called in 5,000 reservists and is launching airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are still going on. According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, 10 Israelis and 220 residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed.