Mass grave with bodies of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kiev| Photograph:

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on Sunday for an independent investigation to be carried out, pointing to responsibility for the massacre of civilians in the city of Bucha, Ukraine.

In a brief statement read to the press by a spokesman, the Portuguese diplomat said he was “deeply impacted by the images of murdered civilians”.

“It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability,” said Guterres, who avoided classifying the case as a war crime.

According to the Ukrainian government and according to images broadcast by media outlets, hundreds of bodies were found on the streets, with signs of having been summarily executed.

The victims were dressed in civilian clothes and many had their hands tied.

The images of Bucha generated a strong reaction in Europe and other parts of the world, with several calls for an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Russia, which denies the allegations.

The Attorney General’s Office of Ukraine indicated that 410 bodies were found on the streets of Kiev’s northern suburbs after the withdrawal of troops from Moscow.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to send an investigative mission to document the situation.