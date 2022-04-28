By Alessandra Prentice

KIEV (Reuters) – UN Secretary-General António Guterres said after talks in Kiev on Thursday that intense discussions were underway for the evacuation of people from a steel plant where fighters and civilians are besieged in the Ukrainian city. of Mariupol, in the south-east of the country.

Guterres met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, in which Putin agreed “in principle” to the involvement of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross in the eviction of the Azovstal power plant.

The Mariupol city council said about 100,000 residents of the city were in “mortal danger” from Russian bombing and poor sanitation, and described a “catastrophic” shortage of drinking water and food.

“Mariupol is a crisis within a crisis. Thousands of civilians need help. Many are elderly, need medical care or have limited mobility,” Guterres told reporters after talks with Zelenskiy.

“They need an escape route away from the apocalypse.”

Referring to the possibility of a humanitarian corridor coordinated by the UN and the Red Cross for hundreds of civilians who would still be in Azovstal, Guterres said: “As we speak, there are intense discussions to move forward with this proposal and make it a reality. I can just say that we are doing everything we can to make this happen. I’m not going to get into any comments that might detract from that possibility,” he said.

On 21 April, nearly two months after a siege of the strategic port city, Russia declared victory at Mariupol, although remaining Ukrainian forces are still holding out in a vast underground complex below Azovstal, where civilians are also taking shelter.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat