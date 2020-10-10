NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – UN General Secretary António Guterres has called for significantly greater efforts in the fight against the climate crisis. “We have to ensure that every country, every city, company, bank and international organization has a plan to achieve climate neutrality,” said Guterres on Saturday in a video message from the “Countdown” initiative, which aims to halve climate emissions by 2030. “We are far from where we should be,” said Guterres. “If we don’t act now, this century could be one of the last of mankind.”

The corona pandemic allows the direction of climate policy to be changed, said Guterres. Governments should ensure that funds now raised are used for green jobs following the pandemic. “Do not save any polluting industries, especially coal, and end subsidies for fossil fuels,” he demanded./cfa/DP/zb