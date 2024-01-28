The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, called this Sunday for the resumption of funding for the Palestine Refugee Agency in the Middle East (UNRWA), seriously questioned due to the possible involvement of some of its members in the attacks by the Islamist group Hamas on Israel on October 7.

“The UN is taking swift action following extremely serious allegations against several UNRWA staff. These alleged abhorrent acts must have consequences. But it is necessary to meet the humanitarian needs of the desperate populations that UNRWA serves,” the Portuguese leader said in a statement published in the early hours of Sunday.

Guterres' communication ensures that “of the 12 people involved, nine were immediately identified and fired.” by the Commissioner General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini; the death of one is confirmed and the identity of the other two is being clarified.

“Any UN employee involved in acts of terrorism will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution. “The Secretariat is ready to cooperate with a competent authority capable of prosecuting individuals in accordance with the Secretariat's normal procedures for such cooperation,” the statement added, also clarifying that UNRWA had also previously announced a “comprehensive and independent review ” from the organization on January 17.

Nevertheless, Guterres emphasizes that two million civilians in Gaza “depend on critical assistance from UNRWA for their daily survival,” but the agency's current funding will not allow it to “meet all the requirements to support them in February.”

Several countries, including the US and Canada, announced that they will cut their financial aid to UNRWA after information was revealed according to which members of its staff had participated in the series of coordinated attacks that Hamas carried out on October 7.

After the attack, Israel has deployed a vast military operation after which nearly 26,200 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip.

What work does UNRWA do in Gaza?

UNRWA was created in December 1949 by the UN General Assembly. after the first Arab-Israeli conflict that broke out after the creation of Israel in May 1948.

The agency is mandated to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to Palestinian refugees registered in its area of ​​operations, “waiting for a just and lasting solution to their situation.”

More than 700,000 Palestinians were expelled or fled their lands between April and August 1948 after the creation of Israel, according to the UN. These people and their descendants have refugee status.

UNRWA became the sole international guarantor of their status. It operates not only in the Palestinian territories, but also in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria. Some 5.9 million Palestinians are registered with UNRWA and can benefit from services such as education, health, camp infrastructure, financing and emergency aid even in times of armed conflict.

The agency runs about 60 refugee camps, of which 19 are in the occupied West Bank. More than 540,000 children study in the schools of the

UNRWA.

According to international agencies, the aid brought to the enclave from Egypt in recent days is not enough to alleviate the crisis.

In the Gaza Strip, where Hamas has held power since 2007, the humanitarian situation was critical before the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

According to UN data from last August, 63% of the inhabitants faced food insecurity and depended on international aid, more than 80% lived in poverty.

The small territory of 365 km2 nestled between Israel, the Mediterranean and Egypt, has eight camps with about 1.7 million refugees, according to the UN, out of a total population of 2.4 million. Of the 30,000 people employed by the agency, 13,000 work in the Gaza Strip, according to the agency's website.

The humanitarian needs of the desperate populations UNRWA serves must be met

Israel accuses the agency of “perpetuating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” by promoting the idea that many Palestinians are refugees with the right to return to their land.

In May 2019, a Trump Middle East adviser demanded an end to the

UNRWA by accusing it of “failing in its mission.” The agency responded that it could not be responsible for the stalled peace process between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel declared Saturday that it no longer wants the UN agency to play a role in Gaza after the war. Washington “temporarily” suspended its additional funding to the agency, which was followed by several other donor countries.

The head of the agency, Philippe Lazzarini, called the suspension of aid “shocking” given the measures taken and that “2 million people depend on it to survive.”

In 2022, UN regular budget funds and contributions from other UN entities amounted to $44.6 million. The top five donors are, in order, the United States, Germany, the European Union, Sweden and Norway. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Switzerland also contribute.

