The spread of COVID-19 vaccines around the world is unfair and uneven, which can seriously complicate the fight against the pandemic. This was announced on Wednesday, February 17 at a meeting of the UN Security Council by the administrative head of the world organization, Antonio Guterres.

“We must make sure that all people everywhere have the opportunity to get vaccinated as soon as possible. However, progress on vaccines has been largely uneven and unfair, ”he said.

The secretary general stressed that if the spread of the virus in developing countries is allowed, it “will mutate again and again,” which is why the pandemic will last significantly.

Guterres proposed to join forces to combat the disease within the G20 countries by developing a global vaccination plan.

“The G20 is in a position that allows it to create a special working group to prepare such a plan and its further coordination and financing,” the UN Secretary General said.

On the eve of the official representative of Guterres Stephane Dujarrick called on the world community to abandon “vaccine nationalism”.

He stressed that the current rate of vaccination does not allow the majority of the world’s population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the rate necessary to contain the coronavirus.

Earlier in February, WHO Director General Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to share the coronavirus vaccine. He pointed out that while the number of doses of vaccines administered worldwide has already exceeded the number of reported infections, 2.5 billion people in nearly 130 countries have not yet received the vaccine.