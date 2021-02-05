UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the election of the head of the transitional government of Libya was a breakthrough on the way to a settlement in the country. TASS.

“I believe this is a breakthrough. It follows the successful five plus five military committee negotiations leading to a ceasefire, ”he said.

“Now we have a ceasefire, we have a political agreement on holding elections, we have transitional authorities. Now it is fundamentally important that all foreign fighters leave the country, ”the secretary general added.

We will remind, in the west of Libya, the Government of National Accord formed with the support of the UN and the EU is working. He is opposed by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who cooperates with the parliament in the east of the country.

In October, the parties to the conflict signed a permanent ceasefire agreement.