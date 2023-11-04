Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 04/11/2023 – 16:09

Building in the north of the enclave houses 16,000 Palestinians, says spokesperson. It is estimated that up to 400,000 remain in the region, which has been isolated from the south by tanks. Israel once again talks about evacuation and announces a corridor for Saturday. A school administered by the United Nations (UN) in the north of the Gaza Strip and which served as a shelter for civilians was bombed this Saturday (04/11) in an attack attributed by Palestinians to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

A representative of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, territory controlled by the radical Islamic group Hamas, claims that the attack killed at least 15 people and injured dozens more – the number has not yet been confirmed by the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA). ). Representative of the organization, Juliette Toume told the Reuters news agency that there were children among the victims.

“At least one attack hit the school yard where there were tents for homeless families. Another attack hit an area inside the school where women were baking bread,” Toume reported. According to her, there are 16 thousand civilians sheltered in the building.

The Al-Fakhoura school is in Jabalia, the largest refugee settlement in the Palestinian enclave and which since the previous week has been hit by several other bombings that have killed, according to authorities in Gaza, at least 195 people.

URNWA states that more than 50 facilities it maintains in the Palestinian territory, to which civilians have flocked in search of refuge, were “impacted” by the conflict – five of them directly bombed, with 38 deaths –, and that it is therefore unable to maintain them safe.

It is the 29th day of conflict, sparked when members of Hamas invaded Israel, massacring around 1,400, most of them civilians, and kidnapping more than 200. Since then, Gaza has been under intense bombardment, and its civilian population suffers while Hamas – accused of using innocent people as human shields while remaining entrenched beneath an extensive network of tunnels – continues to launch rockets towards Israel, which has also faced attacks from Syria and Lebanon.

Humanitarian aid entities claim that the situation in the Palestinian enclave is “catastrophic”, and that assistance to civilians falls far short of needs.

The Israeli government, on the other hand, claims that aid to civilians has been diverted to Hamas.

Between 350,000 and 400,000 civilians are in northern Gaza, and Israel is once again talking about evacuation

The IDF has in the past called on civilians to leave northern Gaza – which is the focus of most of the bombing and is now surrounded by ground troops – and even suggested the evacuation of hospitals there – a measure seen as unfeasible by health professionals working in the area. region.

Between 350,000 and 400,000 people remain in northern Gaza, while somewhere between 800,000 and 1 million people have moved to the south, according to the US government’s special envoy for humanitarian affairs in the Middle East, David Satterfield.

Israeli intelligence alleges that Hamas has sabotaged evacuation efforts, while some residents have ignored pleas claiming they have nowhere safe to take shelter.

On the Palestinian side, the number of victims would have exceeded 9,000, according to authorities in Gaza – it is not possible to verify these numbers.

The Israeli military says it will allow civilians to leave the north and head south along the main road in the Palestinian territory, Salah al-Din, next Saturday afternoon, within a three-hour window.

To Reuters, some residents said they feared the crossing.

Bombing hinders release of hostages, claims Qatar, and Israel counters: pause only upon release

Qatar, a country that has brokered talks between Hamas and the Israeli government on the release of hostages, claims that efforts are being undermined by the continued bombing of Gaza.

Amid international pressure to moderate the conflict, the American government maintains military and political support for Israel, while at the same time urging the country to avoid civilian deaths and adopt measures to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

The situation in the territory managed by Hamas for 16 years was already precarious before the outbreak of the conflict, but it has gotten even worse: there is a lack of food and drinking water, health services are collapsing under the excess of injured people and the absence of supplies.

Hamas is betting on prolonging the conflict at the expense of the civilian population as a strategy to force Israel to accept a ceasefire and release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages taken on October 7, according to sources within the organization interviewed by Reuters.

Israel, however, rejects the idea. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinforced this position on Friday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken supported Netanyahu this Saturday, saying that a ceasefire would only serve Hamas, and that both the White House and Arab countries agree that Gaza cannot continue to be controlled by the group – the United States, as well as European Union countries classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

On the occasion, Blinken defended progress to implement the two-state solution in the region and reiterated American support for “humanitarian pauses” that allow a flow of assistance to civilians.

ra (Reuters, dpa, ots)