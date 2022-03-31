United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks at the opening of the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, 28 February 2022.| Photo: EFE/EPA/FABRICE COFFRINI

Russian armed forces have used cluster bombs, prohibited by international law, on at least 24 occasions against populated areas in Ukraine in the five weeks since the start of the war. The complaint was made this Wednesday (30) by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

There were also indiscriminate attacks on hospitals, schools and other infrastructure that “are prohibited by national humanitarian law and could constitute war crimes”, Bachelet added in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council.

The “Convention on Cluster Munitions, in force since 2010, prohibits the use, development, manufacture and procurement of cluster munitions due to their indiscriminate impact on the civilian population, although countries such as Russia, the United States and China have yet to ratify the pact.

Bachelet said the UN Human Rights Office is also investigating allegations of use of such weapons by the Ukrainian military, which also did not adhere to the convention.

“The use of explosive weapons with wide impact in populated areas in Ukraine is of great concern,” Bachelet said, noting that her office confirmed the deaths of at least 1,189 civilians (including 108 minors) in the conflict.

“The real number is probably much higher, because in places of intense fighting, like Mariupol and Volnovakha, it is very difficult to have a complete picture of the situation”, he analyzed.

According to Bachelet, “the entire Ukrainian population is living a nightmare in which millions of people have been forced to flee their homes, hidden in bomb shelters, while their cities are attacked and destroyed.”

The Chilean policy office has verified at least 77 attacks on medical facilities, including 50 hospitals, and recorded a significant increase in the death rate among civilians in besieged cities, “likely attributable to disruption of medical services associated with deprivation and the stress of war.” .

Bachelet added that her office is investigating allegations of forced movements of civilians from Mariupol to Russia or territories controlled by pro-Russian forces.

In places under Russian control, “the detention of civilians who publicly express support for Ukraine has been widespread,” he said, although he noted that there were also reports of the killing in Ukraine of at least two people for expressing pro-Russian views.

Bachelet said she was “very concerned” about the mistreatment of prisoners of war on both sides, as can be seen in videos posted on the internet and other open access channels.

According to the former Chilean president, the cabinet received reports of sexual violence during the conflict, including rape, and mourned the deaths of at least seven journalists covering the war, while 22 reporters and human rights activists disappeared.

Bachelet also denounced an increase in Russophobia in several countries, stressing that in Ukraine “civilians must be protected and those who wish to leave must have free passage”, while prisoners of war “must be treated with dignity and respect”.

“I ask the Russian Federation to heed the strong appeal of the UN General Assembly and this Human Rights Council to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory,” he reiterated.