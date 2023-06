How did you feel about the content of this article?

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, where there are fears that, due to the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, there will be a lack of water to cool the reactors | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The United Nations (UN) reported this Sunday (18) that Russia is not allowing the entry of humanitarian aid in the region of Ukraine where floods occurred after the destruction of the dam of the hydroelectric plant of Nova Kakhovka, on the Dnipro river, which occurred in June 6th.

“Until now, the government of the Russian Federation has refused our request for access to areas under its temporary military control. The UN will remain committed to seeking the necessary access. We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law,” said the humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, in a statement.

“Help cannot be withheld from people who need it. The UN will continue to do everything possible to reach all people – including those suffering as a result of the recent dam destruction – who are in urgent need of life-saving assistance, no matter where they are,” added Brown.

This Monday (19), the National Resistance Center of Ukraine reported that more than 500 inhabitants of the occupied town of Oleshki, on the left bank of the Dnipro, died as a result of the destruction of the dam.

According to information from the EFE agency, the statement highlighted that “people died because the occupants refused to remove those without Russian passports”. Russia and Ukraine have exchanged accusations and blamed the other side for the destruction of the dam, which has been considered a war crime.