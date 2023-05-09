The UN said that the export of ammonia under the grain deal has not begun

The United Nations (UN) said there were no exports of fertilizers under the grain deal. Relevant statement published on the organization’s website.

The UN specifies that the grain deal involved the resumption of exports of fertilizers from Russia, including ammonia, which never began. It is also noted that at the moment there are 14 ships in Ukrainian ports, loading 600,000 tons of grain and food.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin announced a meeting on a grain deal in Istanbul. According to him, a high-level meeting in a quadripartite format will be held on May 10-11.