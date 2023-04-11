The UN is forced to make a “terrible decision” about whether or not to continue its operations in Afghanistan, after the Taliban government banned Afghan women from working for the organization, announced the United Nations Mission in the country.

“With this ban, the Taliban authorities intend, in fact, to force the UN to make a terrible decision between staying and offering aid to the Afghan people or respecting the norms and principles to which we are bound,” the United Nations Assistance Mission said in a statement. Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a statement.

The UN announced on April 4 that the Taliban regime has banned Afghan women from working for the organization. United Nations employees had been spared the measures taken against NGOs.

UNAMA Director Rosa Otunbayeva recommended a review of the functioning of UN activities in Afghanistan, which should follow by May 5, 2023, according to the statement.

“During this period, the UN in Afghanistan will carry out all necessary consultations, make the necessary operational adjustments and will accelerate the preparation of alternatives for all possible outcomes”, states the note.

“It must be clear that any negative consequences of this crisis for the Afghan people will be the responsibility of the de facto authorities,” it added.