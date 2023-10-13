Deputy head of emergencies for the United Nations program calls for the creation of a humanitarian corridor in the region

O World Food Program of the UN stated this Thursday (October 12, 2023) that the amount of supplies such as food and water is quickly running out in the Gaza Strip after the blockade imposed by the Israeli government.

A Reutersthe deputy head of emergencies for the United Nations program stated that the organization has been providing food to “thousands of people” looking for shelter. “We are going to run out of food very soon,” said Brian Lander.

“People who seek shelter and struggle to survive in this environment will only find themselves in worse and worse situations as time goes on.”said Lander.

He called on Israel and Egypt to create safe passages for the World Food Program to bring supplies to Gaza and to ensure the UN works safely in the area. He stated that places considered humanitarian, such as clinics and schools, were hit by attacks: “We call on parties to the conflict to fulfill their obligations under international humanitarian law.”.

