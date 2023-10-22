The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said this Sunday (22) that care for those injured in Israel’s bombings against Gaza could be halted from Wednesday (25) if there are no new fuel supplies. to supply ambulances and power generators in hospitals.

The agency’s spokeswoman, Juliette Touma, warned that the strike will affect half a million people served by UNRWA in the conflict-torn territory.

The agency is currently responsible for providing food and drinking water to a large number of Palestinians affected by the conflict, who are sheltering in schools and clinics after fleeing their homes. However, the lack of fuel could compromise the operation of bakeries and the distribution of essential items.

“The convoy that arrived with aid is a very small number of trucks, if we compare it to the real needs in the Gaza Strip. We will close our operations on Wednesday if the fuel does not arrive, affecting the lives of pregnant women, children, civilians, people like us,” he told CNN.

The first humanitarian aid convoy with 20 trucks, containing water, food and medicine, crossed the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on Saturday (21), after a period of closure of the Rafah crossing. This Sunday (22), another one with 17 trucks started crossing the border, but was stopped by bombings in the region.

However, none of them carry fuel for ambulances and power generators.

The UN has emphasized the importance of a constant supply of humanitarian aid, highlighting that at least 100 trucks per day are needed to meet the needs of people near the Rafah crossing.

“Without fuel, the bakery won’t work. We will not be able to deliver the basics of dignity to these people, nor will water for personal hygiene be possible without urgent humanitarian aid,” she highlighted.

According to Juliette, 140 shelters are being used by Palestinians after the massive exodus forced by the Israeli army. She also said that 29 agency employees were killed during the conflict, half of them teachers from some of the 180 schools maintained by the entity.

The serious humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsened by the increase in Israeli bombings in the region. The Israel Defense Forces have intensified airstrikes as part of ongoing operations, signaling the possibility of a ground incursion.

Another UNRWA member, Philippe Lazzarini, warned that fuel supplies will soon run out, further increasing the urgency of solutions to alleviate the suffering of the population in Gaza.