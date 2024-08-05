The United Nations said on Monday (5) that nine of the 19 employees of the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) who were being investigated following allegations by Israel of collusion with the terrorist group Hamas “may” have participated in the attacks of October 7, 2023.

The Department of Home Affairs (OIOS), which is responsible for the investigation, concluded that in nine cases, the available evidence “indicates that UNRWA personnel may have been involved in armed attacks” by Hamas, according to UN spokesman Farhan Haq.

The spokesperson specified that the conclusion, which refers to a probability, is due to the fact that the OIOS “has not been able to independently verify the information provided to it and held by the Israeli authorities” regarding the evidence against UNRWA staff.

The evidence supporting the allegations against these nine staff members “could, if proven and corroborated, provide a factual basis for concluding that UNRWA staff members may have engaged in conduct punishable under the agency’s regulations and rules,” it explained.

In a press release, the OIOS said that in one of the 19 cases it had not obtained evidence to support allegations of involvement in the attacks, and in nine others, the evidence obtained “was insufficient” to do so; these ten are expected to face possible disciplinary “action” “in due course.”

“With regard to the remaining nine cases, evidence obtained by OIOS indicates that UNRWA staff members may have been involved in the armed attacks of 7 October 2023. The employment contract of these individuals will be terminated in the interest of the agency,” it said.

The OIOS explained that it “restricted conclusions to evidence, obtained predominantly from Israeli authorities, pointing to the alleged involvement of the individuals in the attacks (…) and did not draw conclusions about alleged membership in the military wing of Hamas or another militant group.”

The investigative body stressed that the UN has no criminal jurisdiction over staff and that the inquiry was administrative, with disciplinary sanctions as a tool to respond to any misconduct, violations of organizational and administrative law.

It also revealed that the investigation report was delivered on July 31 directly to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, including a summary of the findings and conclusions, to help him “take action” in relation to the 19 targeted officials, and that “it will not be made public”.

The nine cases in question, all men, he said, were “forwarded for a decision” on possible sanctions.

He also clarified that of the total 19 targeted personnel, one has already died and the UN does not believe the others are in Israeli custody.

For the investigation, OIOS made visits to Israel to “receive and review” information held by the country, and to Amman, Jordan, to do the same with information held by UNRWA, in addition to reviewing data from correspondence, agency vehicles, data published in press outlets and communications with member states.

However, OIOS said it “did not meet with the named UNRWA officials and potential witnesses for corroboration, interviews and statements,” although it did obtain recordings of some of them answering questions about the allegations.

In January, Israel accused 12 UNRWA staff of involvement in Hamas attacks – a number that was raised to 19 in April – after which several donors suspended funding to the agency, a decision that was reversed by all but the United States, a staunch ally of Israel.

Content edited by: Fabio Galão