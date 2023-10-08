UN | Russia is striving to return to the UN Human Rights Council

Russia was expelled from the Soviet after it invaded Ukraine.

Russia has announced that he will seek to become a member of the UN Human Rights Council again. Russia was expelled from the Council in the spring of last year after it attacked Ukraine.

The new members of the Council will be voted on next Tuesday, and to be elected the country needs 97 votes from the 193 UN member states.

This time, 15 countries will be accepted as members of the Human Rights Council for the term starting next year.

The Council has a total of 47 member countries that change every three years, and each continent has a certain number of representatives.