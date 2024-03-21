On the left, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping; on the right the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

Russia and China veto the US resolution at the UN on Gaza

Veto of Russia and China in the UN Security Council on the resolution drawn up by the USA on the truce in Gaza which, as reported by Ansa, “determines the imperative for an immediate and sustained ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides, enable the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance, and alleviate humanitarian suffering.” The text obtained 11 votes in favor, 3 votes against (Algeria in addition to the Veto of Russia and China), and one abstention, Guyana.

USA, cynicism behind Russian and Chinese veto on truce in Gaza

“There are two deeply cynical reasons behind this veto: first, Russia and China do not want to condemn Hamas for the October 7 attacks. Furthermore, they simply do not want to see a text drafted by the United States adopted.” This was said by the American ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield after the failure of the US resolution on the truce in Gaza in the Security Council. “We know very well that behind all the rhetoric, Russia and China do nothing diplomatically towards lasting peace or sincerely contributing to humanitarian efforts,” she added.

Moscow: “The Security Council must not be an instrument of Washington”

“Supporting this text means covering ourselves with shame, we cannot allow the Security Council to be an instrument of Washington for its policies in the Middle East. And the American text gives Israel the green light for an attack on Rafah.” Thus the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, who vetoed the US draft for the ceasefire in Gaza together with China. “For six months the Security Council was unable to call for a ceasefire in Gaza due to repeated US vetoes, and now after six months with the Strip virtually wiped out, the United States is calling for a ceasefire.”