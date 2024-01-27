After the historic decision of the International Court of Justice which forced Israel, among other things, to stop acts of genocide” in Gaza, we need to understand what the possible concrete consequences will be on the lives of civilians in the Gaza Strip. The decisions of the International Court of Justice are legally binding and there is no possibility of appeal. At the same time, and here lies the contradiction, the Court does not have the means and instruments to concretely impose the decreed measures. The application of the latter is delegated to the international community. A situation that puts everything in the hands of the government led by Netanyahu. Since there is no possibility of appeal, it is up to the Jewish State to decide whether to respect the Court's decisions. In the event that a member state of the The UN Security Council can raise the case and on the basis of this procedure it will then be up to the UN Security Council to vote and decide whether to intervene, so that Israel effectively applies the Court's decision. The fear, in this case, is that the United States will use its veto power in the Council to block actions against Israel. A tool that the US has repeatedly used in the past to block sanctions against Israel. However, it would be the first time ever that Washington uses its veto right against a decision previously taken by the International Court of Justice. If this circumstance were to occur, the American administration would risk ending up at the center of heated controversy. If, on the contrary, the Security Council were to decide to intervene to impose the concrete application of the measures decided, economic and commercial sanctions could be triggered, but also a possible embargo on the sale of arms. The United Nations Charter also recognizes the Security Council's power to intervene with force. A precedent is provided by the case of 1991, when an American-led coalition was formed to repel the invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraqi troops.