Aden (Union)

The United Nations has warned of an imminent environmental disaster in the Red Sea, caused by the sinking of the cargo ship “Robimar”, which was attacked by the “Houthi” group on February 18. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) launched an urgent appeal to the international community, including countries, governmental and non-governmental organizations, to contribute to providing the necessary equipment to clean up the oil spill resulting from the sinking of the ship. The organization confirmed that the ship that sank in the Red Sea was carrying approximately 22,000 metric tons of hazardous fertilizers, 200 tons of heavy fuel oil, and 80 tons of marine diesel. It indicated that an oil slick 29 kilometers long had formed as a result of the sinking of the ship, threatening marine life and the safety of navigation in the area. The organization explained that the ship is currently submerged at a depth of 100 meters, which makes the process of cleaning up the spill difficult.

The International Maritime Organization called on the international community to provide urgent assistance to the Yemeni government in order to clean up the oil spill and prevent a greater environmental disaster.

The list of equipment required for the clean-up operation includes 49 machines, including marine spill containment equipment, remotely controlled underwater vehicles, and a number of personal protective equipment.

In another context, the United Nations warned of the continued scarcity of funding for Yemen, as the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) has so far received only $39 million out of $43.2 million required to meet urgent humanitarian needs in the country, by the middle of this year.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) explained in a recent report, revealed yesterday, that actual contributions so far amounted to $35.1 million from 12 donor countries, while the remaining amount, $4.1 million, is still in the form of pledges.

According to the UN report, the Netherlands has been the largest donor to the fund so far, with a contribution of $10.7 million, followed by Ireland ($6.5 million), Belgium ($5.4 million), Switzerland ($4.2 million), Canada ($3.6 million), and Sweden ($2.9 million). Norway, Japan, Iceland, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Philippines have also contributed between $600,000 and $100,000.

In mid-April, the Fund launched an emergency reserve of $5.4 million to combat the expected rise in malnutrition levels after the suspension of food aid distribution to vulnerable and needy families in five Yemeni governorates.

The Yemen Humanitarian Fund is typically used to fill funding gaps in key humanitarian programmes, scale up humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable and needy areas, and support the most efficient humanitarian partners across the country.