The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said that 40,19,287 Ukrainians have fled the various border crossings of their country since the invasion that began on February 24, and more than 2,300,000 of them headed west to Poland.

“The number of refugees from Ukraine is now four million, five weeks after the start of the Russian offensive,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi wrote on Twitter.

“I just arrived in Ukraine. In Lviv, I will discuss with the authorities, the United Nations and other partners ways to increase our support for the people affected and displaced by this senseless war,” he added.

This number exceeds UNHCR’s first estimates, which expected the war to cause up to four million people to flee.

The agency says the speed and scale of displacement is unprecedented in Europe since World War II.

About 90 percent of the people who have fled are women and children, because men between the ages of 18 and 60 can be called up for military service and cannot leave.

The International Organization for Migration said that in addition to the Ukrainian refugees, nearly 200,000 non-Ukrainians who lived, studied or worked in the country also left.

As of March 16, the number of internally displaced people reached approximately 6.48 million people inside Ukraine, according to figures from the Organization for Migration.

“They urgently need life-saving aid,” the organization said Wednesday.

“In response to the war in Ukraine, the International Organization for Migration has stepped up its efforts to prevent people smuggling within the country and among those moving across the region,” she added.

Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in government-controlled areas, excluding Crimea and the two breakaway regions in the east.