The Acting Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Stephanie Khoury, considered that resuming the political process in Libya requires “good faith” from the various parties, stressing the need for “this to be coordinated by the indispensable international community.”

In her second periodic briefing on developments in Libya, which she presented to the UN Security Council yesterday, Khoury said that the United Nations Support Mission in Libya will continue to work with various diplomats in Libya and abroad in preparation for the upcoming political talks.

The UN official pointed out that “the mission is working with the Presidential Council and partners in the African Union to activate work on national reconciliation and hold a conference under the auspices of the Presidential Council. It is also engaging in dialogue with various leaders, encouraging them to refrain from any unilateral measures that would exacerbate the situation, and urging them to engage in dialogue and commit to the political process to achieve progress that serves Libyan interests.”

Khoury explained that she had begun visits to some regional capitals last month to support the efforts of Libya and the United Nations, adding that everyone she had spoken to about the situation in Libya had expressed their commitment to supporting the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

Khoury stressed that “the mission will continue to activate the working teams in the economic, security, humanitarian and legal fields,” stressing the necessity that these efforts be accompanied by talks related to forming the government and holding elections.

She added that “the mission is also working to facilitate calm in general, and proposes holding confidence-building talks between the parties, so that unilateral measures can end and the political process can resume,” considering that these measures will aim to end unilateral measures to restore confidence in the Central Bank of Libya, and to ensure that any move by security and military bodies is coordinated among themselves, to prevent mobilization from other parties.