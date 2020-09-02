The US veto against the UN resolution on the return of IS fighters was good. Europe must take care of its unloved citizens on its own.

Since the so-called Islamic State was defeated, the fate of foreign IS fighters who were captured in Syria or Iraq has been the subject of controversy. The UN Security Council also failed to find a solution on Monday: The US had vetoed a Security Council resolution regarding foreign IS fighters. The vote deepens the divide between Europe and the United States – but the United States made the right decision: it is on the right side of history when it comes to fighting terrorism. At the same time, the half-baked solutions and the hypocrisy of the Europeans became apparent.

Because the resolution called for the criminal prosecution, punishment and reintegration of returnees from terrorist areas. Sounds good? No. European citizens who fought for IS will go to court in Syria or Iraq, not in Europe. Both countries, however, do not have a stable, fair judiciary, even if the situation in Iraq is slightly better than in Syria. And: Criminals are mostly reintegrated where they were once integrated. This is the only way the concept works.

But a French radical who lived in France all his life and fantasized about Islam, then moved there during the war in Syria to act out his fantasies – where should he be reintegrated? In Aleppo or in his native France? The US is right when it says that every country should take back its citizens. They vetoed because the word “repatriation” was not even in the resolution. The Europeans want to escape their responsibility, they want these fighters to stay where they are.

The desire to bring those prisoners back is likely to be very little everywhere. There is a fear of angering the population, of risking a terrorist attack, because something could go wrong. In addition, European states have difficulties in finding evidence with which IS fighters could be convicted in a European court. Every country is hoping that those fighters will disappear somehow, be it through pseudo-trial or through a quick death.

The vote in the Security Council shows that European states are even standing together with Arab dictators for this. Just so that your own unloved citizens stay in destroyed Syria or in weak Iraq. Syria and Iraq have suffered a lot in recent years – from proxy wars, a maximum of violence, from all weapons the world knows. These countries don’t deserve to have to worry about other people’s problems as well. You have enough of it yourself.

Last but not least, we should also think of the children and women of the former IS fighters who are stuck in the Syrian-Iraqi desert because of the deeds of their father or husband.