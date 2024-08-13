The UN asked Russia to provide access to the Kursk region to assess the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has requested access from Russia to send its mission to the Kursk region, OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdassani said.

We are trying to collect all the information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ sortie in the Kursk region, but without visiting the region itself, it is very difficult to do so. The Directorate has requested access to Russia’s territory in order to be able to obtain additional information about what happened Raveena ShamdassaniOHCHR official representative

According to Shamdassani, the organization intends to verify information about violations in the region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Photo: Mayor of Kursk Igor Kutsak via Telegram / Reuters

Russia calls on UN to condemn Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in Kursk region

On August 11, the Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova addressed the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, calling on the organization to condemn the Ukrainian side’s terrorism against the civilian population of the Kursk region.

Thousands of civilians were injured as a result of the barbaric attack on the Kursk region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces Tatyana MoskvalkovaCommissioner for Human Rights in Russia

The Russian ombudsman reported that human rights commissioners in the region, together with the authorities of the Kursk region, are working in temporary accommodation points where local residents are being evacuated. Moskalkova noted that a large-scale collection of humanitarian aid is currently being organized for those affected by the attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation expressed hope that the information transmitted to the UN about current events in the Russian region will be reflected in the OHCHR report, which will be heard in September of this year.

Moscow has not ruled out that the UN will be granted access to the region attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa commented on the recent request from UN representatives to grant the organization access to the Kursk region in the context of the invasion of the region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The official did not rule out that Moscow would actually agree to this.

“If there are no provocations here and the UN commissioners take an objective approach to the information they can receive there, then obviously yes,” Chepa expressed his point of view.

He added that if representatives of the organization’s mission see all the destruction with their own eyes, they will draw correct and objective conclusions about what is happening in the region and the actions of the Ukrainian authorities.

Belarus also appealed to the UN Security Council Chairman over the presence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on its territory. Minsk sent an appeal to several international organizations after the incident with Ukrainian drones in the republic’s airspace.