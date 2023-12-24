The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on December 25 reported the death of 142 of its employees in the Gaza Strip.

“Our units are doing the impossible to provide assistance to people who need it. “We mourn the deaths of more UNRWA colleagues in Gaza, now 142, the majority [погибли] together with their families,” said a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

In addition, the agency added that UNRWA units are trying to do everything possible to help those people who need it.

The day before, on December 24, the Palestinian radical movement Hamas rejected all proposals for a truce for one or two weeks until an Israeli ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners for Palestinian prisoners on their terms was implemented.

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the deepening of operations in the Gaza Strip. According to him, this is the only way to return the kidnapped Israelis, as well as destroy the Palestinian movement and obtain guarantees that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel.

Earlier, on December 23, Netanyahu said that the military operation in the enclave will continue until all goals are achieved.

Before this, on December 22, Netanyahu’s adviser Dmitry Gendelman told Izvestia that Israel was ready to suspend hostilities for a longer period than in November. On December 21, the official representative of the military wing of Hamas (Al-Qassam Brigades) Abu Ubeida said that if Israel wants to return its prisoners alive, it must stop fighting in the Gaza Strip.

On December 1, the truce between Israel and Hamas, which had been in force since November 24, expired. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

On the morning of October 7, the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.