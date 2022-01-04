The UN Special Rapporteur on torture has lashed out at the actions of the Dutch police during demonstrations. Nils Melzer on Twitter calls images of beating officers “one of the most disgusting examples of police brutality since George Floyd,” a black American who was killed in his brutal arrest.











Melzer reacts to videos in which agents act against demonstrators. This includes a video showing how the mobile unit on the Malieveld beats a man who is lying on the ground. “These officers and their executives should be prosecuted for torture,” Melzer writes. The Public Prosecution Service had already announced at the end of last year that agents would be prosecuted for their actions on Malieveld. Justice found that there was disproportionate violence in the arrest of a demonstrator. He suffered head injuries and a bite wound from a police dog.

Response police The Hague

The police in The Hague are surprised at Melzer’s statements. “The police find it disappointing that UN rapporteur Nils Melzer makes such firm statements based on a few images, without taking note of the context,” it read on Twitter.

The Netherlands is a constitutional state in which police brutality is tested, according to the police force in The Hague. ‘That also happened at the performance on March 14 last year in The Hague. The Public Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute two officers who did their work under extremely difficult circumstances. It is important to first await the decision of the independent judge in this case.’

According to police commissioner Paul van Musscher, that is indeed important, he indicates in an interview with this site. “With regard to the events on the Malieveld and in the Transvaal, I await the verdict of the Public Prosecution Service and the judge. Everything that is doubtful is submitted by us to the Public Prosecution Service. Ultimately, the judge must decide what is or is not punishable. He will always look at the person of the suspect and will take into account the circumstances under which something happened in the final decision.”

severe assault

During the demonstration on the Malieveld, Alphenaar Tim was beaten on the head with clubs and suffered damaged tendons and muscles during the dog bite in his leg. He had to be taken to hospital for treatment and reported aggravated assault. According to the police, he was arrested for threats and ‘failure to comply with warrant claim’. According to acquaintances, ‘he only ran away from the riot police’.

Prior to the arrest, Tim brandished a jumper rope with a sharpened bicycle kickstand, refused to let go and ran after police horses with it. Finally, he threw the object at a riot police officer. He would also say ‘You are all going to die, you cancer sufferers!’ have called. The protester may also be prosecuted, but that decision has not yet been made.

Protest message

The UN rapporteur announces that an official protest message will be sent shortly. He also shared a much-watched video showing how a police dog grabbed a man in Amsterdam last weekend. He has called on witnesses to police brutality to provide evidence in the run-up to a visit he plans to pay this year to the Netherlands and other European countries.

UN-Watch, which is critically monitoring the United Nations, wants Melzer to be fired, they report on their website. Melzer is said to have spread misleading information from anti-Western groups.



