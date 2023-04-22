Madrid. After months of climate analysis, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) concluded that 2022 was as disastrous a year as the people who suffered it perceived.

Deadly floods, droughts and heat waves hit various parts of the world, causing billions of dollars in damage. Global heat and ocean acidity rose to record levels, while Antarctic ice and alpine glaciers fell to unprecedented levels, according to the report. State of the World Climate in 2022 of that United Nations (UN) meteorological agency, published yesterday.

The global average temperature in 2022 rose 1.15 degrees Celsius (C) compared to the average for the pre-industrial period (1850-1900) between 2015 and 2022, which means that there are already eight warmest years on Earth since records began.

The report analyzed fundamental climate indicators, such as temperature, greenhouse gases, sea level rise, acidification and heat in the oceans, sea ice and glaciers, and also highlighted the impacts of climate change and its repercussions on the planet. .

Specifically, the document indicates that 2022 was the fifth or sixth warmest year on a global scale – it was the hottest in history in Spain and in Europe – even despite a triple episode of The girl, something that has only happened three times in the past 50 years.

The work of the WMO explains how droughts, floods or heat waves affect more and more areas and how their economic and social costs are increasing.

The global average temperature for the past eight years has been the highest ever recorded; sea ​​level and ocean heat are in unprecedented numbers, a trend that will continue for “many centuries”; the extent of Antarctic sea ice has receded to record lows, the melting of glaciers in Europe has broken records and floods, droughts and heat waves are multiplying at the same time in communities almost all over the planet.

In short, says the WMO, “from the tops of the mountains to the depths of the oceans, climate change continued to advance in 2022” and there are losses of “many billions of dollars”.

He State of the World Climate in 2022 explains how changes on a planetary scale, on land, sea and atmosphere, are caused by record levels of greenhouse gases in a period 2015-2022, which is already the eight warmest years on record.

social effects

The WMO Secretary General, Petteri Taalas, warned at a press conference that greenhouse gas emissions “do not stop increasing and the climate continues to change”, while the world’s populations are seriously affected by extreme weather and climate events.

Thus, he recalled the persistent drought in East Africa, the unusual rains that hit Pakistan and the record-breaking heat waves in China and Europe, which affected tens of millions of people, caused food insecurity, prompted mass migration and caused loss and damage. billions of dollars, all in 2022.

However, he added that collaboration between United Nations agencies – such as WMO – has proven to be “extremely effective” in dealing with the humanitarian consequences of extreme weather and climate events, especially in terms of reducing mortality and associated economic losses.

Taalas praised the goal of the United Nations initiative Early Warnings for All –launched in 2022 by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres–, which fills current gaps in capacity to ensure that everyone on Earth is protected by early warning services.

He specified that close to 100 countries lack adequate meteorological services, which is why he sees it as “necessary” to improve all observation networks and invest in the capacities of hydrological, climate and early warning services.

On a social scale, the document reflects on how, in addition to climate indicators, growing malnutrition has been aggravated by the combined effects of hydrometeorological hazards and the covid-19 pandemic, as well as violence and protracted conflicts.

The WMO estimates 95 million new displaced people in 2022 as a result of hazardous weather and climate events. It also affects how ecosystems and the environment suffer from the recurring effects of climate change, for example, in the flowering times of trees or the migration of birds.

The work is released on the eve of World Earth Day, on which Guterres stressed that the “necessary instruments, knowledge and solutions” exist, but it is necessary to “act more quickly” and accelerate climate action with reductions “stronger and faster” emissions to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

For Guterres, it is also necessary to “radically increase” investments in adaptation and resilience, particularly for the most vulnerable countries and communities, which are “those that have contributed the least to the crisis.”

More methane than ever

In terms of greenhouse gas concentrations, the three main ones (carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide) reached their highest levels ever observed in 2021, in particular, the annual increase in methane concentration from 2020 to 2021 it was the highest since records exist.

The glaciers for which there are long-term observations reduced their average thickness by more than 1.3 meters from October 2021 to October 2022; Furthermore, six of the 10 years with the most negative mass balance on record, since 1950, occurred after 2015.

The same pattern followed in Antarctica, where sea ice decreased to 1.92 million square kilometers on February 25, 2022, the lowest level on record; the rest of the year it was continuously below average.

Similarly, the rate of warming of the oceans has been particularly high in the recent 20 years, with global mean sea level rising further in 2022 to a new record high.

In East Africa, drought wreaked havoc, with below-average rainfall in five consecutive rainy seasons, the first ever in the past 40 years, leading to severe famine.

Europe suffered unusual heat waves in summer, with “exceptionally” dry conditions that left excess mortality of more than 15,000 people between Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Portugal. China experienced its longest and longest-lasting heat wave, from mid-June to late August.

The lengthy report also analyzes the social and economic damage, the social effects in terms of famine, food shortages, displacement – ​​Somalia alone hosted almost 35,000 refugees and asylum seekers from areas affected by drought such as Ethiopia or Kenya.

Nor is nature free from these effects. For example, in Japan, the flowering of cherry trees, documented since the year 801, has been brought forward since the end of the 19th century and in 2021 the date of full bloom was March 26, the earliest recorded in more than 1,200 years; migratory birds in Europe reflect mismatches in the past five decades during spring.