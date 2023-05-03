The number of people worldwide experiencing acute hunger and in immediate need of food assistance will increase for the fourth year in a row in 2022. More than a quarter of a billion people are acutely hungry and people in seven countries are on the brink of starvation. That’s in the new UN report on food crises which was published today.

According to the report, approximately 258 million people in 58 countries worldwide face acute food insecurity. That’s a significant increase from 2021, when 193 million people in 53 countries were involved, and the highest number since the UN began annual reports eight years ago. However, the lion’s share of this increase is in line with the growth of the analyzed population.

Unscrupulous

However, the severity of food insecurity also increased in percentage terms: 22.7 percent of people with a food shortage will experience acute hunger in 2022, compared to 21.3 percent in 2021. "More than a quarter of a billion people now face acute hunger and some are on the verge of starvation. That is unconscionable," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in the foreword to the report, calling it a "stabbing indictment of humanity's failure" to "end hunger and achieve food security and improved nutrition for all." .

Acute food insecurity occurs when someone is unable to consume enough food, putting their life or livelihood in immediate danger. It is not the same as chronic hunger, which means that an individual cannot get enough food to maintain a normal lifestyle over an extended period of time.

More than 35 million children

According to the report, more than 40 percent of people facing acute crisis-level hunger live in just five countries: Afghanistan, Congo, Ethiopia, parts of Nigeria and Yemen. People in seven countries were experiencing famine and poverty, or “catastrophic levels of acute hunger,” at some point in 2022. More than half of them lived in Somalia (57 percent). In addition, such extreme conditions occurred in Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Haiti (for the first time in the country’s history), Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen.

In addition, in 30 of the 42 major food crises analyzed in the report, more than 35 million children under the age of 5 suffered from acute malnutrition, and 9.2 million of them experienced the most severe level of malnutrition.

Ukraine war and corona crisis

Conflict and extreme weather continue to be key drivers of food insecurity and malnutrition, the report notes. But the economic consequences of the corona pandemic and the effects of the war in Ukraine have also become major causes of hunger. Both Russia and Ukraine play a major role in this, partly through their production of and trade in fuel and food such as grain, maize and sunflower oil.

The consequences of the war are particularly noticeable in the poorest countries. This is mainly due to their high dependence on food imports. Economic shocks overtook conflict last year as the biggest driver of hunger.