Crimes against humanity are being committed by the government of Nicaragua “as part of a generalized and systematic action” against the country’s population for political reasons, denounced this Monday (6) the UN Group of Experts on Human Rights for the country Central American.

When presenting their first report on the situation in Nicaragua, which was released on March 2 and debated this Monday at the UN Human Rights Council, the experts stated that the “crime against humanity of persecution” is committed “to from the highest levels of government”.

Dictator Daniel Ortega’s regime “used all the powers of the state against real or perceived opponents,” said German Jan Simon, president of the group of experts, which also includes Chilean Alexandro Álvarez and Colombian Ángela Buitrago.

Simon told the Council that the prevailing impunity for these crimes “has allowed the escalation of violence against those who oppose or are perceived to be such”.

The report, which investigated 159 cases and included interviews with 291 victims and witnesses, documents human rights violations such as extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detention, torture including sexual violence, arbitrary deprivation of nationality, among other abuses.

Amid these violations against people who oppose the Nicaraguan government “or who are considered to be such”, the group of experts urged the Ortega regime to put an immediate end to the abuses and to ensure the accountability of the perpetrators, guaranteeing justice for the victims. victims.

It also demands the immediate release of all persons arbitrarily deprived of their liberty and the “implementation of the necessary measures to guarantee the separation of powers” ​​in Nicaragua.

When presenting the report, the president of the group stressed that it was not possible to carry out investigations inside Nicaragua for not having received permission from the authorities, although five missions were carried out in areas close to that territory.

The report concludes that Ortega, his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo, and high-level members of the National Police and other state entities are behind these crimes against humanity.

The group of experts was created based on a resolution passed in March 2022 by the Human Rights Council itself to investigate and gather evidence of the crisis in Nicaragua that originated after the 2018 protests.

After the words of the president of the group, the attorney general of Nicaragua, Wendy Morales, had her turn to respond and, by video message, rejected the conclusions of the specialists, which, according to her, were based on information “from sectors of the opposition who disseminate subjective, distorted and false situations and facts”.