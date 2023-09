How did you feel about the content of this article?

Néstor Iván Osuna Patiño, Minister of Justice of Colombia, during the presentation of a report this Monday on the monitoring of illicit crops in the country | Photo: EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A report released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) this Monday (11) revealed that Colombia set a new record in the cultivation of coca leaves, which are used in the production of cocaine.

According to information in the report, in 2022, Colombia had around 230 thousand hectares of coca throughout the country, which represents an increase of 13% compared to 2021, when the South American country had 204 thousand hectares.

This significant expansion of coca plantations is a trend that has been consolidating in recent years, and the numbers reported by UNODC are the highest since monitoring began in 2001.

Another alarming fact presented in this Monday’s UN report is the significant increase in cocaine production in Colombia, which grew by 24% last year.

Colombia is already known as the world’s largest producer of cocaine and this trend of increasing production represents a significant challenge for the country’s authorities and the international community, since the drug produced on Colombian soil has as its main final destination the United States and the Europe.

Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, has taken a different approach to tackling the country’s drug problem. Petro criticized the “war on drugs” and called it “irrational”.

Amid the uncontrolled increase in cocaine production, the Colombian president proposed the regulation of narcotic substances and an alliance between Latin American countries to address drug trafficking in a “more effective” way, emphasizing the need to treat drug consumption as a “public health problem”, instead of adopting a “militarized approach” which, according to him, has proven to be ineffective.