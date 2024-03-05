EA new United Nations report says there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that sexual violence occurred in the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7. There were indications of sexual violence in the terrorist attacks in which more than 1,000 people were killed in the first days after the massacre.

Eyewitnesses reported the most brutal attacks; Israeli forensic doctors who autopsied the bodies found some mutilations on the breasts and clear signs of rape even after death. Israeli activists and politicians have repeatedly accused the international community, particularly UN organizations, of not taking them seriously and remaining silent on the issue.

Pramila Patten, the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, traveled to Israel with a group of ten forensic and medical experts with a mandate to collect and investigate “information on incidents and patterns of conflict-related sexual violence.”

The special mission visited several affected locations over a two-week period, viewed more than 5,000 photos and 50 hours of video material, conducted interviews with witnesses and met representatives of Israeli authorities and organizations. The team was unable to speak to surviving victims of sexual violence, which they attributed to “ongoing trauma” and a “lack of trust” in national and international organizations, including the UN.







Sexual desecration of corpses and rape of the dead

The report published on Monday states that sexual violence “probably” occurred in at least three locations; on the grounds of the Nova music festival, in the adjacent Kibbutz Reim and on Street 232. There were rapes and gang rapes, although many of the victims did not survive. There is also evidence of patterns of sexualized corpse desecration and credible reports of two cases of rape on corpses.



A place of sexual violence: The UN report assumes that rape occurred at the Nova music festival.

:



Image: dpa



However, the mission was unable to assess how systematic the sexual violence was and whether it was part of a deliberate plan. Reports of sexual violence in Be'eri and Kfar Aza, for example, have not yet been confirmed. However, it could take years before the extent becomes apparent – and it may “never” be fully elucidated, say the authors. However, further “comprehensive investigations” are needed. Given the conflict situation and the lack of expertise of the emergency services on October 7th, there were difficulties in systematically collecting and securing forensic evidence. This also limited the Israeli authorities in their investigations.

Evidence of violence against hostages

At this point it is also unclear which crimes could be attributed to which groups; this was not part of the investigation mandate. Members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and young men with no affiliation also took part in the attacks, carried out by the terrorist group Hamas. Hamas immediately rejected the report's investigative findings.







The report also highlighted that there was “compelling information” about ongoing sexual violence – including potential rape, degradation and torture – against hostages in the Gaza Strip. In addition, the mission's report, which also spent a day in Ramallah, highlighted allegations of sexual violence by Palestinian prisoners that needed to be investigated. The mission's recommendations include calling for the unconditional release of all hostages, a humanitarian ceasefire and full access for commissions of inquiry.

Praise for “clear recognition”

Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog commented positively on the report, pointing to “systematic, deliberate and sustained sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas,” although the report did not substantiate systematic violence. His wife Michal Herzog told radio station KAN that this was the first time in five months that a senior UN official had clearly condemned the sexual violence. UN Secretary-General António Guterres did this at the end of November.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also praised the “clear recognition” of Hamas’s sexual violence against Israeli victims in a post on Platform X. After the publication of the report's findings, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz recalled his UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan to Israel that evening for consultations. It is feared that the report will soon be kept silent.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry rejected and criticized the mission's recommendation to cooperate with the investigative committee of the UN Human Rights Council. The ministry spokesman called on the Security Council to classify Hamas as a terrorist organization and impose international sanctions. Katz also repeatedly called for the abolition of the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA in Gaza.