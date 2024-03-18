“Before the war, Gaza was the largest open-air prison,” EU foreign chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. “Now it is an open-air cemetery. A cemetery for tens of thousands of people and also a cemetery for the most important principles of humanitarian law.”

The UN organization that maps food safety, IPC, said on Monday that the situation is already catastrophic for 210,000 people. If Israel continues its offensive on Rafah, 1.1 million people, half the population of Gaza, will face catastrophic famine within weeks.

EU sharply divided

In the European Union, opinions are sharply divided between countries that give priority to the humanitarian needs of the Palestinians and countries that support the current Israeli government for as long as possible in its attempt to eradicate Hamas.

Borrell is one of Israel's fiercest critics. He condemned Hamas' terror and called for the hostages to be released, but also warned that Gaza could be heading in the same direction as Haiti, where gang violence has ousted authority. At the end of this week, European heads of government will meet to discuss the Middle East.

The Israeli army raided Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Monday. According to Israel, a Hamas commander and fighters had entrenched themselves there. According to Israel, 20 Hamas fighters, including the commander, were killed in the ensuing fighting. Dozens of others are said to have been captured.

The raid caused panic among patients and staff, who had previously been ordered to evacuate the hospital complex but in many cases had nowhere to go at that point. Al-Shifa hospital is one of the few in the north of the Gaza Strip that are still in use. The hospital has been invaded more often by Israeli forces since the war broke out in October last year.