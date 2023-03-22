The report monitored the losses and damages that have occurred so far due to climate change, and are expected to continue in the future, if the proposed solutions are not adhered to.

The report was released Monday, after a week-long meeting of the body in Interlaken, Switzerland, and noted that temperatures had already risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels; The result of more than a century of burning fossil fuels, such as oil and gas.

Another reason is the unequal use of energy and land; This led to an increase and intensity of extreme weather events, such as severe droughts, wild floods, and huge forest fires.

In a video message released by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, he described the report as a “guideline for defusing the climate time bomb”.

And he stressed the need for climate action on all fronts: “Everything, everywhere, at once,” referring to the name of a famous movie that won the American Film Academy Award this year, according to what was published by the “United Nations News” website.

“important and detailed”

Environmental expert Dr. Domit Kamel, head of the Global Environment Party (an association for environmental awareness based in Beirut), describes in his interview with “Sky New Arabia” the United Nations report as “important and detailed.”

The important aspects of the report, according to Kamel:

• What it contains of a warning about the losses that countries of the world may incur as a result of climate change, especially the threat to food and water security; As a result of drought, pollution and decline in agriculture.

• Draw attention to the causes of climate change and the extreme phenomena it produces, including the increased use of fossil fuels with all its derivatives to a degree that will have a negative impact on all living organisms, plants and all elements of the environment.

• What he mentioned about the rise in temperature by a degree and a half is not an easy matter, and it could lead to the extermination of millions of microorganisms, and help in the creation of new viruses and disasters.

• Noting that population increase is a risk factor in turn, if it is accompanied by a decline in food security.

• The report warns that risk management becomes more difficult if it is accompanied by other negative events, such as epidemics or conflicts.

• Advocating for actions and offering options to reduce these losses.

The proposed solution

The last point regarding possible solutions to reduce losses, was taken up in the report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in its talk about “climate-resilient development”.

This climate-resilient development includes:

• Measures to adapt to climate change should be accompanied by measures to reduce or avoid greenhouse gas emissions.

• Examples: providing clean energy, low carbon electricity, promoting zero and low carbon transport, and improving air quality.

• Focus on keeping temperatures at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The report indicated that the value of the economic benefits that will accrue to people’s health due to improving air quality will equal or exceed the cost that will be paid to reduce or avoid emissions.