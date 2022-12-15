Thursday, December 15, 2022
UN report documents at least 441 Russian war crimes in Ukraine

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2022
in World
0


close

Ukraine exhumed 28 bodies from two cities retaken from Russian control: Liman, and Donetsk.

Ukraine exhumed 28 bodies from two cities retaken from Russian control: Liman and Donetsk.

The study was presented at a special session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, presented this Thursday a report from his office documenting the killings of at least 441 civilians in Ukraine (341 men, 72 women, 20 boys and eight girls) which according to him could constitute war crimes by the invading Russian army.

In some cases, Russian soldiers executed civilians in makeshift detention facilities.

The study, presented at a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on Ukraine, it was developed after three field visits, with a particular focus on violations committed between February 24 and April 6 in 102 localities of the kyiv, Chernikov and Sumi regions.

“In some cases Russian soldiers executed civilians in makeshift places of detention, while on other occasions they did so in their homes, in backyards, at doorways, or at security checkpoints on the ground,” the Austrian high commissioner said.

EFE

