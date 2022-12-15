UN report documents at least 441 Russian war crimes in Ukraine

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Ukraine exhumed 28 bodies from two cities retaken from Russian control: Liman, and Donetsk.
Ukraine exhumed 28 bodies from two cities retaken from Russian control: Liman and Donetsk.
The study was presented at a special session of the UN Human Rights Council.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 15, 2022, 04:54 A.M.
The UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, presented this Thursday a report from his office documenting the killings of at least 441 civilians in Ukraine (341 men, 72 women, 20 boys and eight girls) which according to him could constitute war crimes by the invading Russian army.
In some cases, Russian soldiers executed civilians in makeshift detention facilities.
The study, presented at a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on Ukraine, it was developed after three field visits, with a particular focus on violations committed between February 24 and April 6 in 102 localities of the kyiv, Chernikov and Sumi regions.
“In some cases Russian soldiers executed civilians in makeshift places of detention, while on other occasions they did so in their homes, in backyards, at doorways, or at security checkpoints on the ground,” the Austrian high commissioner said.
EFE
December 15, 2022, 04:54 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#report #documents #Russian #war #crimes #Ukraine
Leave a Reply