Women between the ages of 15 and 83 were raped by Russian invaders in Ukraine, who also deported Ukrainian minors to Russia or the territories occupied by the country, a report from the United Nations Commission of Inquiry into the conflict said on Tuesday (19). .

These abuses, which the commission considers war crimes, are among those detailed in the new report that the group of three experts presented to the UN Human Rights Council, which was released last week at a press conference.

The report documents the illegal transfer of at least 46 children under the age of five from the city of Kherson, occupied by Russian forces until the end of 2022, to the Crimean peninsula, unilaterally incorporated by Russia in 2014.

These deportations would be part of at least 20,000 minors forcibly transferred from Ukraine to Russia, according to figures from Ukrainian authorities that the UN-appointed commission has not yet confirmed.

The rapes of Ukrainian women and girls are another example of the “widespread and systematic” use of torture by Russian invaders in Ukraine, according to commission chairman Erik Mose, who appeared before the Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

“Victims suffer brutal treatment over long periods of time, often in detention centers in the Russian Federation, with frequent beatings, electric shocks, sexual abuse and other practices aimed at extracting information, punishment and intimidation,” said the Norwegian expert.

Victims, many of whom the commission interviewed on 26 trips to Ukraine since its creation in March 2022, often suffer “long-term physical and mental trauma,” said Mose, who gave the example of a prisoner who had to be hospitalized 26 times after his release.

The commission's report also details the indiscriminate use of bombings and explosive attacks on civilian facilities, including protected cultural assets such as Odessa's historic center.

“We reiterate our concern about the scale, extent and severity of the violations and crimes documented by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine”, concluded the head of the commission, joined by Pablo de Greiff, from Colombia, and Vrinda Grover, from India.

In response, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Eugenia Filipenko, emphasized that “the Russian invasion of Ukraine is clearly a war against human rights” and condemned the recent holding of Russian elections last week also in territories occupied by the Russian army. in your country.

“Forcing millions of Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories or who have been deported to Russia to participate in this electoral sham is illegal and has no validity under international law,” he declared.

The current session of the Human Rights Council is expected to vote in its final days, at the beginning of April, on extending the mandate of the commission of inquiry, something that the representative of Ukraine, who was a member of the body from 2021 to 2023, strongly recommended.

“We count on the commission to maintain focus on the impact of deliberate and systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure, or on Belarus's involvement in facilitating military offensives against Ukraine and deportations of Ukrainians, including children,” concluded Filipenko.