Thursday, March 2, 2023
UN report accuses the Nicaraguan government of ‘crimes against humanity’

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 2, 2023
in World
0
UN report accuses the Nicaraguan government of ‘crimes against humanity’


close

Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo

Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo govern Nicaragua.

Photo:

Maynor Valenzuela / AFP

Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo govern Nicaragua.

Group of experts says that Ortega committed extrajudicial executions and arbitrary detentions.

A group of UN experts accused the Nicaraguan government of committing systematic violations of human rights that constitute “crimes against humanity”, according to a report published this Thursday in which he called for international sanctions.

The document of the Group of Experts on Human Rights on Nicaragua, disclosed in Geneva, mentions extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, torture, and arbitrary deprivation of nationality and the right to remain in one’s country.

“They are perpetrated in a widespread and systematic way for political reasons, and constitute crimes against humanity of murder, imprisonment, torture, including sexual violence, deportation and politically motivated persecution,” said independent expert Jan Simon, quoted in a statement.

“The Nicaraguan population lives in fear of the actions that the government itself may take against them,” added Simon.

The expert group is an independent body created by mandate of the UN Human Rights Council to investigate alleged human rights violations committed in Nicaragua since April 2018, when violently repressed protests erupted, leaving more than 350 dead.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT….
AFP

