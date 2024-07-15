Gaza (Union)

A UN assessment has found that a fleet of more than 100 trucks would take 15 years to clear Gaza of some 40 million tons of rubble and debris in an operation estimated to cost between $500 million and $600 million.

These findings will highlight the enormous challenge of rebuilding Palestinian lands after months of Israeli attacks that have caused massive destruction of homes and infrastructure, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

According to the assessment, published by the United Nations Environment Programme last month, 137,297 buildings in Gaza were damaged, more than half the total. Of these, just over a quarter were destroyed, about a tenth suffered severe damage and a third sustained moderate damage.

The assessment found that large landfill sites covering between 250 and 500 hectares would be needed to dispose of the debris, depending on the amount that could be recycled.

In May, the United Nations Development Programme said rebuilding homes in Gaza destroyed during the war could take until 2040 in the most optimistic scenario, with the total cost of reconstruction across the Strip reaching $40 billion.

The assessment also found that the conflict could reduce health, education and wealth levels in the sector to 1980 levels, erasing 44 years of development.

The potential cost of rebuilding Gaza is now double the estimates made by UN and Palestinian officials in January and is rising every day, the UN Development Programme said.

Last April, the former head of the United Nations Mine Action Service in Iraq, Per Lodhammar, said that about 10% of the shells, on average, did not explode when fired, stressing the need to remove them by demining teams.

He added that 65% of the destroyed buildings in Gaza were residential, adding that clearing and rebuilding them would be a slow and dangerous task due to the threat posed by shells, rockets or other weapons buried in collapsed or damaged buildings.