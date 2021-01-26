The problem may be old, but the UN does not want to get used to it. During his first report to the Security Council, Norwegian Tor Wennesland, appointed last month as the UN coordinator for the Middle East peace process, reminded Israel on Tuesday that settlements in occupied territories are illegal according to international law. “And a great obstacle to peace.”

The Government of Donald Trump gave wings to the Hebrew country to accelerate the colonization of the occupied territories, without the result of the November elections making it change third. Unlike. On Tuesday the 19th, a Jerusalem court refused to freeze the bidding process for 1,200 units in Givat Hamatos, the winners of which were announced the next day. Two days earlier the Israeli government had announced plans for the construction of another 800 houses and opened a new bidding period for another 1,900.

“I urge the Government of Israel to cease all activity in the occupied territories,” he requested. Instead of listening to the call, the Israeli representative preferred to use his turn at the ministerial level meeting to denounce Iran’s nuclear activity in the region.

The litany of deaths and injuries that it has cost to maintain that situation occupied a large part of Wennesland’s intervention, which celebrated the decision of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to call elections for the end of this year. “It will be a crucial step to achieve Palestinian unity and legitimize its national institutions,” he said.