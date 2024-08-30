The United Nations announced today, in a statement by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs of the organization, the release of $100 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund, to address the critical funding shortfall for humanitarian emergencies in Yemen, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Mali, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Cameroon, Mozambique, Burundi and Malawi.

The statement indicated that this is the second allocation from the fund to address emergencies, which suffer from a lack of funding this year, after disbursing $100 million last February, considering the amount of $200 million the lowest in the past three years.

The UN office explained that the humanitarian community seeks this year to raise about $49 billion to reach 187 million of the most vulnerable people in crises around the world, but only 29% of this funding has been received, leaving a gap of $35 billion.