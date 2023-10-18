Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

The United Nations Security Council (UN) voted and disapproved a resolution suggested by diplomats led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the war between Hamas and Israel. The text was vetoed by the United States because it did not recognize Israel’s right to defend itself against the terrorist aggression that began on the 7th.

The document being voted on this Wednesday (18) had 12 votes in favor, two abstentions and rejection by the United States. As it is a permanent member and has veto power, the resolution was rejected. This was the second resolution on the conflict voted by the Security Council this week.

In addition to pointing out that the text proposed by Brazil did not recognize Israel’s right to defend itself, Washington justified its veto by stating that the main attempt at a resolution is currently being made by President Joe Biden, who is in Israel this Wednesday (18 ).

“The United States is disappointed with this resolution because it does not address the rights of the Israeli people to defend themselves like any other nation in the world — which is described in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter,” said the United States Ambassador to the UN , Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“Let us be clear: Hamas’ own actions caused this – this serious humanitarian crisis in Gaza. And Hamas has caused much unnecessary suffering, death and destruction. All Member States should condemn Hamas’ terrorism and cruelty. And all States -Members should call on Hamas to cease its endless barrage of rockets against Israel. This is not complicated. It is not controversial. This is the minimum,” said Greenfield.

Lula had been personally involved in negotiations with regional leaders, such as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and the leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. It was an effort by the president allegedly to make Brazil more relevant on the international scene, but it could greatly benefit Lula’s image.

The Brazilian president’s intention was to try to have the resolution create humanitarian corridors or allow the entry of essential items into the Gaza Strip. If this happened through Brazil’s text, Lula could capitalize on his reputation as a “peacemaker”.

But it was Joe Biden’s actions that bore the first fruits. The American managed to negotiate with Israel the entry of supplies into the Gaza Strip via Egypt. This will be the first time since the beginning of the conflict that Israel will allow supplies to enter the territory.

Biden also promised to donate $100 million for humanitarian aid to the Palestinians and pushed for representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to have access to the Israeli hostages.

Text proposed by Brazil could hinder Israel’s strategy

The text from Lula’s diplomats also had the potential to complicate Israel’s strategy and restrict Israel’s freedom of action in the war against Hamas. This was because he was trying to revoke the order that Israel gave for the civilian population to leave the north of the Gaza Strip. The region concentrates the main military objectives of an Israeli land invasion that may be about to happen.

While the United States defends Israel’s right to self-defense, the UN argues that it could be “catastrophic” to move 1.1 million people in a short space of time. The organization justifies its argument with the lack of housing conditions, unavailability of water and medicine in the place where these Palestinians should be relocated.

Israel argues that the stay of people in the combat region could cause even more civilian deaths. So far, more than 600,000 people have moved to the south of the territory.

The 1977 Additional Protocol I to the 1949 Geneva Conventions supports Israel’s argument, despite the country not being a signatory. The treaty says about a “warning” in case of “attack that may affect the civilian population”, the attitude is provided for in Customary Humanitarian Law, whose source is the customs applicable to wars.

According to Colonel Carlos Cinelli, professor of International Humanitarian Law at PUC-Minas and the Escola Superior de Defesa, it is not possible to say with certainty in which case Israel’s order for the exit of civilians from the north of the Gaza Strip applies. .

“But, in theory, if we can assume that Israel acts in good faith, and considering that a massive Israeli attack on the region is imminent, these provisions of humanitarian standards will possibly be used to legally justify certain decisions reflected on the ground,” said the expert.

Despite rejection, the Brazilian proposal pleased the Council more than the Russian text

Even with the questioned term that could harm the Israeli strategy, the resolution proposed by Brazil had positive points, such as the creation of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from the Gaza Strip and the introduction of basic survival items in the Palestinian territory.

The text also condemned the Hamas group for the terrorist attacks on Israel, a condemnation that was avoided by Russia in its resolution presented to the Council last Monday (16). In the text formulated by the Russian government there was no mention of Hamas.

With five votes in favor, four against and six abstentions, the text was not approved. Russian diplomat at the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, criticized the Council after the resolution was vetoed. According to Nebenzya, council members were voting out of “political” motivations and with “selfish” thoughts.

During this Wednesday’s meeting (18), the Russian parliament at the United Nations requested the inclusion of two terms in the text to be presented by Brazil. In one of them, Russia called on the Council to also condemn “indiscriminate attacks” on Israeli civilians in Gaza. The amendments were rejected.

Text proposed by Brazil at the UN underwent at least three changes

A People’s Gazette had access to three versions of the document produced by the Brazilian delegation to be presented to the Security Council. With few differences between them, the most recent one has three more points than the first and adopted a greater emphasis on obligations over international rights.

“Urges all parties to fully comply with their obligations under international law […] including the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as humanitarian workers and assets, and enabling and facilitating humanitarian access to essential supplies and services for those in need”, says one of the points that were included in the final version of the document.

Focusing on humanitarian aid, the version of the text rejected by the Council also called for the protection of UN installations in the conflict region, as well as the creation of human corridors. The document also called for the release of civilians taken hostage and the search for a peaceful solution to the conflict.