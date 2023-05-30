The representative of the UN Secretary General Dujarric refused to disclose the details of the discussion of the grain deal

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said the world organization refused to disclose the details of negotiations on the grain deal, stressing that discussions on this issue are ongoing, reports TASS.

“The discussion of the Black Sea initiative, including issues related to the export of grain and the ammonia pipeline, continues. We continue to work actively with all parties to achieve the implementation of each point of the agreements,” he said.

At the same time, the representative of the Secretary General added that at present he would not make public any details of the negotiations on the grain deal.

Earlier, the Uralchem-Uralkali group reported that a batch of Russian fertilizers with a volume of 34,000 tons arrived in the Kenyan port of Mombasa as part of a grain deal. It is noted that the batch was delivered to developing countries that are facing the threat of food shortages as part of a humanitarian initiative.