To the United Nations recorded at least 137 attacks “against health care” in Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war with Israel, in October 7th. Actions that the organization denounces as “a violation of international humanitarian law and conventions”. According to the UN, these attacks killed more than 500 people and left around 700 injured.

“In the last 36 daysThe World Health Organization (WHO) recorded at least 137 attacks against health care in Gaza,” said the UN agency for the Eastern Mediterranean, in a joint statement with regional delegations of Unicef It is United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

These attacks caused the death of 521 people, including 16 humanitarian workers, and left almost 700 injuries, among patients and health professionals, according to information from the United Nations.

“Attacks against medical and civilian facilities are unacceptable and constitute a violation of international humanitarian and human rights law and conventions. Cannot be tolerated“, stated the UN agencies.

Likewise, they were “horrified” by the recent attacks against Al Shifa Hospital – the largest in Gaza -, the Al Rantissi Nasser Pediatric HospitalO Al Quds Hospital and others located in the city and in the north of the Palestinian enclave, where “many people died, including children”.

They point out that they have received reports of deaths of “premature babies and newborns receiving life support” due to power cuts and fuel exhaustion, that according to Israeli authorities fuel was offered to some hospitals, but that according to them the group terrorist Hamas promptly denied it.

Faced with this shortage of fuel, water and basic medical supplies, “the lives of all patients are at risk”, according to the UN note, remembering that more than half of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip are out of service and those that remain operating , can only provide minimal emergency services.

“The world cannot remain silent while hospitals, which should be safe havens, are transformed into scenes of death, devastation and despair,” said the UN agencies, who called for “decisive international action” to implement an immediate ceasefire in the war.