UN Secretary General Guterres: Deeply concerned about Israel’s strike on Yemen

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over Israel’s strike on Hodeida in western Yemen, according to RIA News.

He pointed to the possible risk of further escalation in the region and called for restraint. In particular, Guterres said it was necessary to avoid attacks that harm civilians.

At least 80 people were injured in an Israeli strike on Hodeida in western Yemen, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) Health Ministry said. Most were injured in the intense fires, it said.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that Israel attacked Yemen because of a citizen who was injured in a Houthi attack. Before that, according to him, the movement had attacked Israel more than 200 times.