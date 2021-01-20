United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres reacted to the US return to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Climate Agreement. His words convey RIA News…

Guterres said the UN welcomes the United States’ decision to resume collaboration with WHO. He recalled that vaccines are the most important tool in the fight against coronavirus. The United States joining the COVAX mechanism will help ensure equal access to drugs for all countries.

The Secretary General also positively assessed the decision of US President Joe Biden to return to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. “We look forward to US leadership in accelerating global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality,” he said.

Earlier, Joe Biden overturned a number of decisions of his predecessor Donald Trump in the first hour in the White House. In particular, he signed decrees on the return of the United States to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Agreement on climate.

Joe Biden was inaugurated on January 20, he became the 46th President of the United States.