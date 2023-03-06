The treaty determines that at least 30% of the waters will be protected areas by 2030; currently only 1.2%

countries of UN (United Nations) signed a historic agreement to protect the oceans on Saturday (4.Mar.2023) after nearly 20 years of discussion at the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The agreement determines that at least 30% of the oceans will be protected areas by 2030. Currently, there are only 1.2%. In these places, fishing, the passage of ships and mining in deep waters will be strictly controlled.

The agreement focuses on high seas regions that are outside countries’ national waters. The high seas make up almost half of the planet’s surface. These are areas located more than 200 nautical miles from the coast (370 km).

Marine life outside protected areas is at risk from climate change, overfishing and ship traffic.

The treaty is not yet valid. To be formally adopted, it needs to be examined by legal experts and translated into the 6 official languages ​​of the United Nations.

“This action is a victory for multilateralism and for global efforts to combat the destructive trends that affect the health of the oceans, now and for generations to come.”said the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

Through his spokesman, Guterres said the treaty is crucial to tackling the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.