Protester in London holds a sign with a photo of Alexei Navalny and the message “The dream is still alive” | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

United Nations rapporteurs demanded this Friday (16) an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, including an autopsy carried out by independent experts disconnected from the State.

“Navalny’s death may constitute an arbitrary deprivation of the right to life and serves as a reminder of the drastic deterioration of human rights in Russia,” UN experts said in a joint statement.

Furthermore, they recalled that they had reported on several occasions that the conditions in which Navalny was detained could amount to torture and ill-treatment, and that they had made urgent appeals for his release, taking into account the deterioration of his health and the refusal of medical care.

“This is not just a time to express condolences, but to demand justice for Navalny and all other political activists and human rights defenders in Russia who have been victims of a system of repression and silencing of civil society and dissent,” they concluded.

Among the signatories of the declaration are the UN special rapporteur for human rights in Russia, Mariana Katzarova; the rapporteur on the protection of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor; and the anti-torture rapporteur, Alice Jill Edwards.