United Nations special rapporteurs and independent experts urged the United States Government this Wednesday to “put an end” to the detention of the Colombian-Venezuelan businessman Álex Saab.

“We deeply regret that, almost two years after his extradition, Álex Saab remains detained awaiting trial for alleged conduct that is not considered an international crime and that, therefore, should not have been subject to extraterritorial or universal jurisdiction,” Alena Douhan and Livingstone Sewanyana noted in a joint statement.

The United Nations website states that the experts stressed that The actions against Saab not only constitute a violation of their human rights -such as the right not to be arbitrarily detained, to the presumption of innocence and to the guarantees of a fair trial-, “but also a violation of the right to an adequate standard of living for millions of Venezuelans, as a result of the abrupt interruption of their mission for the acquisition of essential goods.”

Douhan and Sewanyana indicated that Saab’s detention in Cape Verde would have been irregular. This is because there was no Interpol red alert.

In addition, they assured that Saab was not shown an arrest warrant.

In Caracas, Venezuela, murals by Colombian businessman Álex Saab. Photo: Ana Rodríguez Brazón/EL TIEMPO

Expert information indicates that Saab remains detained at the Miami Federal Detention Center, which is not a penitentiary institution, but an administrative pretrial detention center where inmates are not separated by the type and severity of the crime, the website details.

The reports also highlight that Saab suffers from poor detention conditions, including poor quality diet and inadequate medical treatment, factors that are negatively affecting their health.

“We urge the United States to comply with its obligations under international law, immediately release Álex Saab and drop all charges against him,” the experts concluded.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS