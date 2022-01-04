The Dutch police are guilty of “the most disgusting forms of police brutality”. This says the UN Special Rapporteur on torture, the Swiss professor of international law Nils Melzer.

Through his Twitter account Melzer spreads images of the actions of police officers from The Hague who smash with a baton at a demonstrator against the corona measures. It concerns an incident that occurred in March last year on the Malieveld. The rapporteur tweeted that he has not seen such violence since George Floyd’s deadly detention in the United States. This black man was killed in May 2020 in Minneapolis when police officer Derek Chauvin held him to the ground with one knee on the neck during an arrest for more than nine minutes. The officer was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for murder.

According to Melzer, the agents from The Hague and their managers should be prosecuted for torture. “The atrocities must stop,” said the rapporteur. He says he will soon come up with an official protest note against the Netherlands. And he announced that he would visit the Netherlands, France and Poland to investigate police brutality. Melzer also showed a video showing how last Sunday, during another corona demonstration in Amsterdam, a police officer tackles a demonstrator with a police dog.

great indignation

The police reacted with great indignation to what is seen as very oversimplified statements by Melzer. A spokesman for the police in The Hague says it is “disappointing that UN rapporteur Nils Melzer makes such firm statements based on a few images, without taking note of the context”. The police say that “The Netherlands is a constitutional state where police actions involving the use of force are tested. That also happened at the performance on March 14 last year in The Hague. The Public Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute two officers who did their work under extremely difficult circumstances. It is important to first await the judgment of the independent judge in this case.”

Jan Struijs, chairman of the Dutch Police Association (NPB), says that the statements about torture practices by the Dutch police are “very hard” at the police. “Officers are confronted day in and day out with a lot of violence by protesters and then it is very premature to draw such conclusions without research,” says Struijs.

Last Sunday, after the demonstration, an incident occurred in which a uniformed police officer at the detention center on the Flierbosdreef in Amsterdam was pulled from a car by a ‘veteran’ who had demonstrated. He and other protesters demanded the release of a detained activist. A 47-year-old man from Amstelveen was immediately arrested by rushed officers on suspicion of assault. The officer suffered serious injuries.