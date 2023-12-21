The housing crisis in the Netherlands is not a migration crisis, but 'the result of a series of poor policy choices' by the government. The UN Special Rapporteur on the right to decent housing said this during a press conference in The Hague on Thursday. “Housing is a human right, not an economic product or something that depends on government charity.”
