The housing crisis in the Netherlands is not a migration crisis, but 'the result of a series of poor policy choices' by the government. The UN Special Rapporteur on the right to decent housing said this during a press conference in The Hague on Thursday. “Housing is a human right, not an economic product or something that depends on government charity.”
Cyril Rosman
Latest update:
21-12-23, 19:56
